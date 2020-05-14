ATX TV Festival 2020 Sets First Panels for Virtual Edition, Including ‘Scrubs’ Reunion and More

Revamped as ATX TV...From the Couch, this year's edition will be a free, streaming, wholly virtual TV festival.

The ATX Television Festival is considered the premiere event for TV fans and industry professionals alike. Traditionally taking place in Austin, Texas, current events prohibited any in-person gatherings, but the organizes shifted this year’s edition to the virtual realm at the beginning of April. Running from June 5 – 7, the three-day event will host panels with showrunners, sneak previews, TV trivia, and a music showcase — all streaming for free via YouTube Live.

Thursday morning, the first official programs and panels to headline ATX 2020 — officially dubbed “ATX TV… From the Couch” — have been unveiled, including a “Scrubs” (virtual) reunion and a slew of drama panels.

Freeform’s “The Bold Type” will showcase an early look at the premiere episode, debuting June 11, followed by a panel with showrunner/executive producer Wendy Straker-Hauser and various cast members.

NBC’s “New Amsterdam” will host a conversation about “using fiction to navigate important conversations about health and healthcare access in underserved communities, and how recent storylines around heart health and rural & urban hospital care are particularly relevant,” according to an event statement. The series’ showrunners and star Ryan Eggold are just a few participants scheduled to appear.

The CW’s “Nancy Drew” will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the first book’s publication, with the sophomore show’s stars and showrunners discussing the character’s pop culture relevance.

Other networks set to attend include Starz, who will premiere a first look at their summer drama “P-Valley” about a Mississippi Delta strip club, while “Cougar Town” star Busy Phillips and “Scrubs” actors Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and others will participate in special reunion conversations around their respective series.

Topical panels will also take take place, ranging from discussions about the current state of the industry, to an in-depth discussion about Latinx voices in television with panelists set to include “Vida” showrunner Tanya Saracho, “One Day at a Time” showrunner Gloria Calderon-Kellett, and “Pose” director Steven Canals.

Future events spotlighting content from Disney+, HBO and HBO Max, CBS, FX, AMC, and Peacock will be announced in the coming weeks.

Access will be free via ATX’s official YouTube channel with the ability for viewers to donate to a host of charities aiding in pandemic relief. You can register to attend the festival via the Eventbrite website.

