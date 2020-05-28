The ‘Before’ Trilogy Continues in Quarantine with This Lovely Fan-Made Short Film

Jesse and Celine go virtual in "Before the End," a fan edit now streaming on Vimeo.

Fans of Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy have been wondering if the filmmaker, Ethan Hawke, and Julie Delpy will return for a fourth movie ever since the 2013 release of “Before Midnight.” While the wait for a new “Before” film continues, one fan decided to bring Jesse and Celine back to the screen by editing together recent online conversations featuring Hawke and Delpy into a fan-made fourth “Before” movie. The result is “Before the End.”

Running just over two minutes, “Before the End” combines interview footage of Hawke and Delpy from recent virtual discussions with TIFF to present Jesse and Celine side-by-side in quarantine. The short does not contain dialogue and sets Hawke and Delpy’s reaction shots to Kath Bloom’s song “Come Here,” which was featured in “Before Sunrise.” The goal of the short was to recreate the record booth scene from “Before Sunrise” within the new context of quarantines.

Rob Stone, the creator of “Before the End,” wrote in a statement accompanying the short that it’s “an experiment in updating the Kuleshov effect for social media, that is, showing how the juxtaposition of unrelated images will be read by a cinema audience as narrative, even though the projection of emotional connections between the images is, as here, entirely the construct of the audience.”

“Before the End” uses a simple conceit to create a lovely final product. Not only is it nice to see Hawke and Delpy in the same frame, but the traces of their characters do seem to reappear. Hawke acts just as excitable as Jesse. Delpy appears as steadfast as Celine in “Before Midnight.” Watch the short in the video below.

