Blumhouse TV’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Development at Amazon — Report

Dara Resnik will serve as showrunner on the upcoming adaptation, which marks the latest in a string of high-profile Blumhouse projects.

Blumhouse Television’s next major project, drama series “The Horror of Delores Roach,” is reportedly in development at Amazon.

Deadline reported that a virtual writers’ room has been set up for the series, which is an adaptation of the Gimlet podcast of the same name that launched in 2018. Dara Resnik (“Home Before Dark”) has been tapped as showrunner and will work alongside podcast creator Aaron Mark, who inked a first-look deal with Blumhouse. Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television and Chris Giliberti and Justin McGoldrick of Gimlet Pictures will executive produce, according to Deadline.

Sources close to production confirmed Deadline’s report with IndieWire.

Per Gimlet, Season 1 of the original podcast centered on a fictional “macabre urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, gentrification, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest.” The synopsis went on as follows:

After sixteen years in prison, the indomitable Dolores Roach returns to a New York City neighborhood that has changed drastically in her absence. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores is recognized only by an old stoner friend, Luis, who gives Dolores room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement apartment under his dilapidated empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, ‘Magic Hands Dolores’ is driven to extremes to survive.

The original podcast ran for two seasons. It is unknown if the upcoming television adaptation will encompass both seasons’ plotlines. Additional details, such as casting and a release date, are unknown.

Blumhouse acquired rights to adapt the podcast last year, marking the latest in a string of high-profile projects for the company. Blumhouse Productions has worked on a variety of major franchises and titles, including the “Paranormal Activity” horror films, Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” and Hulu’s “Into the Dark” horror anthology series. While many of the notable projects Blumhouse has worked on are in the horror genre, the company has also worked on other noteworthy films, including “Whiplash” and “Black KkKlansman,” while Blumhouse Television has produced “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime), “Sharp Objects” (HBO), and “Into the Dark” (Hulu), among others. “The Good Lord Bird” is also from Blumhouse Television, and the limited series starring Ethan Hawke and Daveed Diggs is expected on Showtime later this year.

Blumhouse has also been active in the podcast space and inked a deal with iHeartMedia last year to produce a variety of podcasts for eventual film and television adaptations.

