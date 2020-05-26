We Are One Film Festival Will Feature Bong Joon Ho, Francis Ford Coppola, and Over 100 Films

Produced by YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises, the online festival premieres May 29 and continues for 10 days, free of charge.

As festivals throughout the world remain closed or postponed, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube have teamed for a 10-day digital film festival taking place on YouTube and launching May 29 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which benefits the World Health Organization and other relief partners amid the ongoing pandemic, will encompass programming from 21 festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York, BFI London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, and more. The entire festival will be free to viewers. We Are One features more than 100 films, including 13 world premieres, 31 online premieres, and five international online premieres, as well as virtual talks with Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon Ho, as well as Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion, and Claire Denis.

The programming will represent over 35 countries and will include 23 narrative and eight documentary features, 57 narrative and 15 documentary short films, 15 archived talks along with four festival exclusives and five VR programming pieces.

Tribeca and YouTube Launch Free Digital Film Festival to Benefit World Health Organization

Films will include “Ricky Powell: The Individualist,” a documentary about the eponymous street photographer featuring interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J; the online premiere of “Eeb Allay Ooo!,” a satire about professional “monkey repellers” and winner of the Mumbai Film Festival’s Golden Gateway Award; and the world premiere of “Iron Hammer,” a documentary feature directed by Joan Chen about legendary Chinese Olympic volleyball star Jenny Lang Ping.

Audiences will have access to over 50 narrative and documentary shorts, including the world premiere of Japanese narrative short “Yalta Conference Online” (a working title), which was created exclusively for the festival by director Koji Fukada; the global premiere of the Third Eye Blind documentary short “Motorcycle Drive By,” as well as the first short pieces made by DreamWorks Animation, “Bilby,” “Marooned,” and “Bird Karma.” Episodic programming features the world premiere of “Losing Alice,” an Israeli female-led neo-noir psychological TV thriller, and “And She Could Be Next,” a two-part documentary series on the experiences of women of color running for office, including Stacey Abrams and Rashida Tlaib.

Virtual-reality selections will feature the Emmy-nominated documentary “Traveling While Black,” and “Atlas V,” a sci-fi narrative starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as additional titles with talent including John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Lupita Nyong’o. There will also be special musical performances, including a 30 minute DJ set by Questlove.

The festival runs May 29 through June 7. Head to the We Are One website for the full lineup.

