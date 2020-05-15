‘Brave New World,’ ‘Psych 2’ Among Peacock’s Original Launch Titles

"Brave New World" and "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” are among several original projects that will premiere alongside the streaming service on July 15.

“Brave New World” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” are among the original projects that will premiere on Peacock when NBCUniversal’s streaming service launches nationally on July 15.

NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday that a variety of original projects will be hitting the streaming service when the platform launches. The other original Peacock series that will be available at launch are “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” and “Lost Speedways.” The children’s-focused “Cleopatra in Space” and “Where’s Waldo?” will also be available at launch, as will the sports documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte.” All first season episodes of those series will be available at launch, indicating that Peacock will eschew the weekly release format of recently-released streaming services such as Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Of particular note is that the aforementioned releases will only be available to Peacock Premium subscribers, at least at launch. The streaming service will be available in several tiers, including a free, ad-supported version. Peacock Premium will cost either $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on whether subscribers have a specific Comcast or Cox cable bundle. In other words, prospective Peacock viewers will have to shell out at least several dollars to watch the streaming service’s original series.

Peacock, which launched on April 15 for select Comcast customers, has already announced a handful of other noteworthy original television series, including “Angelyne,” “A.P. Bio” Season 3, and reboots of “Battlestar Galactica,” “Punky Brewster,” and “Saved by the Bell.” Premiere dates for all of those series are still under wraps.

Regardless, the news that Peacock will be launching with a handful of original projects bodes well for the streaming service’s early days. Peacock chairman Matt Strauss told reporters in April that Hollywood’s ongoing production shutdowns would impact the service’s slate of launch originals and, at the time, he made no indication that Peacock would offer adult-oriented scripted originals at launch. That would’ve made the service a tough sell for consumers, given that rival platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+ are continuing to release new films and television shows, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service is also gearing up for release on May 27.

“Our variety of Peacock Originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content – no matter the genre or format,” Bill McGoldrick, president of original content, Peacock, said in a statement. “We’re proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock.”

