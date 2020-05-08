‘Community’ Cast Reuniting for Virtual Table Read, Q&A to Raise Funds for Charity

The "Community" cast is coming together to raise funds for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.

The “Community” cast is reuniting for a virtual table read and Q&A to raise funds for organizations providing coronavirus relief.

Variety reports the acclaimed comedy show’s cast — including Donald Glover — and creator Dan Harmon will participate in the event via Sony Picture TV’s “Community” YouTube page. The duo will be joined by series stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. The table read and Q&A will take place on Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. PT.

The cast will read “Cooperative Polygraphy,” the fourth episode of Season 5, where the show’s study group gathered after Pierce’s (Chevy Chase) funeral and met with his estate executor (Walton Goggins, who will not be available to participate in the table read).

Fans will be able to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the event on social media by using #AskCommunity and tagging @CommunityTV.

The event will raise funds for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, which work to provide fresh, nourishing meals to individuals who are responding to the ongoing global health crisis on the frontlines, as well as vulnerable communities across the country.

A Sony representative confirmed Variety’s report with IndieWire.

Variety reports Sony Pictures Television will contribute to the charities on behalf of the “Community” team, while fans will be able to donate to the show’s charity fund at wck.org/community.

The “Community” cast’s upcoming event was announced after stars and creators of a handful of other old, popular projects began working on similar reunions to raise funds for coronavirus-related charities. The most notable television reunion to come out of the pandemic was the recently-aired “Parks and Recreation” one-off reunion special, which saw all of the acclaimed sitcom’s leading stars reprise their roles in an episode about social distancing. The “Parks and Recreation” special raised $3 million for charity within a day of its original airing.

IndieWire is keeping track of all of the entertainment industry’s events and projects that have been impacted by the outbreak. IndieWire is also tracking the industry’s ongoing events and positive happenings during the pandemic, including Netflix’s new and upcoming film and television releases.

