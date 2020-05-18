‘Da 5 Bloods’ Trailer: Spike Lee, Chadwick Boseman Put a New Spin on the Vietnam War Epic

Lee joins Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, and Alfonso Cuaron as the latest high profile auteur to direct a Netflix original movie.

Spike Lee is following in the footsteps of Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, and Alfonso Cuaron by becoming the latest high profile auteur to partner with Netflix thanks to the upcoming war epic “Da 5 Bloods.” The project is Lee’s first since winning an Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman” and features an ensemble cast that includes Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, and Paul Walter Hauser, among others. Rumor has it “Da 5 Bloods” was lined up to debut in an out of competition slot at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, where Spike Lee was set to serve as president of the competition jury. “BlacKkKlansman” won the Grand Prix at Cannes on its way to six Oscar nominations and $93 million at the global box office, making it one of Lee’s biggest hits to date.

The official synopsis for “Da 5 Bloods” from Netflix reads: “From Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.”

Lee said last week films such as Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” and John Huston’s “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” were big influences while filming “Da 5 Bloods.” Lee added an interview with Vanity Fair, “I’ve always given homages to films I love in my films. I’m not being disrespectful to any Vietnam film that’s been made, except maybe The Green Berets with John Wayne, who is not a hero of mine.”

“Da 5 Bloods” is being viewed as one of Netflix’s potential Oscar contenders for the upcoming awards season. The streaming giant also has new projects from Charlie Kaufman, David Fincher, and Ron Howard set to debut later this year. While “Da 5 Bloods” will debut on Netflix’s streaming platform in June, the film will still be eligible to compete for Oscars as Netflix had been planning a theatrical release.

“Da 5 Bloods” will debut June 12 on Netflix. Watch the trailer for the new Spike Lee join in the video below.

