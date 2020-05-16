Danny Boyle to Direct Michael B. Jordan-led ‘Methuselah’ — Report

Danny Boyle and Simon Beaufoy are reuniting for "Methuselah," which Warner Bros. aims to spin into a major film franchise.

Warner Bros.’s “Methuselah” is beginning to take shape; Danny Boyle has reportedly signed on to direct the Michael B. Jordan-led film and Simon Beaufoy will rewrite the project’s script.

Variety reports that Warner Bros. considers the film to be a high priority, with the potential to become a franchise. Jordan and Warner Bros. found considerable theatrical success with their two “Creed” films, the last of which, “Creed 2,” released in 2018 to positive reviews and favorable box office numbers.

Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”) will reportedly produce the film with Boyle, Outlier Society head of production Alana Mayo, and Heyday’s David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. The film’s original concept was based on a Biblical story about a man who lived to be 969-years-old but sources told Variety that specific idea has been scrapped. Regardless, a “Methuselah” film indicates that Warner Bros. has an eye towards turning biblical stories into major franchise fare.

A Warner Bros. representative did not return a request for comment.

Popular on IndieWire

“Yesterday,” Boyle’s last film, was a box office success. Boyle was also slated to direct the next “James Bond” film before parting ways with the project due to creative differences. Boyle and Beaufoy previously collaborated on the successful films “Slumdog Millionaire” and “127 Hours,” the former of which won eight Academy Awards, seven BAFTA awards, and four Golden Globes.

“Methuselah” has been in the works at Warner Bros. for several years. Jordan was revealed as star and producer last year and scripts were being written for the project as far back as 2014. The film was also possibly going to star other high-profile actors at various points, including Tom Cruise and Will Smith.

Most of the other details about “Methuselah” are unknown. Its release date could be a ways off given Hollywood’s ongoing production hiatuses and Jordan’s especially busy schedule. Jordan, who received considerable praise for his portrayal of Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Black Panther” (he’ll reprise that role in Disney+’s animated alt-history “What If…?” series), is set to star in Denzel Washington’s “Journal for Jordan” and an untitled David O. Russell film that will also star Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.