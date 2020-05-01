Disney+ Can Revive ‘Daredevil’ in Fall 2020, but Charlie Cox Still Doubts Season 4

"Daredevil" fans still hoping a new season could hit Disney+ should lower their expectations.

Netflix canceled its popular Marvel comic book show “Daredevil” in November 2018 after three seasons, leaving some fans hopeful that one day Disney might revive the show on its Disney+ streaming platform or use Charlie Cox’s iteration of the hero in its Marvel Cinematic Universe. IndieWire reported in August 2019 that Disney would not be able to touch Cox’s “Daredevil” franchise until fall 2020 due to a contract preventing Netflix’s Marvel shows and characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation. November 2020 will be the two-year mark for “Daredevil,” but Cox now tells ComicBook.com that he doesn’t envision a fourth season happening at all.

“I don’t feel that way, no,” Cox said when asked if he thinks more “Daredevil” could be on the way. “And, I don’t know why I don’t feel that way. But, I haven’t been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I’m trying to protect myself, because I’d love nothing more than to do it again.”

Cox added “Daredevil” Season 4 would be nearly impossible to pull off because the majority of the cast and crew have moved on and getting everyone’s schedules linked up would be too difficult. The actor said, “When you make a television show, it’s so complicated, and people’s schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult. So that’s why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don’t do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces.”

“Daredevil” was one of six Netflix-Marvel series that got canned prior to the launch of Disney+ in November 2019. The other titles included “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Punisher,” and “The Defenders.” All of these shows were set within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means it wouldn’t be hard for Disney to revive the series after the two-year clause is up. The studio is moving into more Marvel TV shows with the forthcoming launches of “Falcon and the Winter Solider,” “Loki,” and “Wanda/Vision” on Disney+. Cox’s character could pop up in any Disney-owned Marvel property after fall 2020, but it doesn’t sound like it will be in his own series if that happens.

