‘Dave’ Gets Season 2 After Beating ‘Atlanta’ Viewership, but There’s a Big Catch

The comedy series about the life of rapper Lil Dicky has become the most-watched comedy series in FX Network's history.

“Dave” has become the most popular comedy series in FX Network’s history, and there’s more on the way: FX has renewed the semi-autobiographical show about rapper and comedian Dave Burd, AKA Lil Dicky, for a second season.

FX announced that the series, which stars Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko, has enjoyed considerable viewership numbers and dethroned “Atlanta” as its most popular comedy series. The 10-episode “Dave” averaged 5.32 million viewers per installment across linear, VOD, and streaming, according to FX. Season 1 of “Dave” is available for streaming on FX on Hulu and Season 2 will premiere sometime in 2021. (To be fair, the comparison for viewers isn’t exactly apples-to-apples: “Atlanta” was on FX and then only streamed on FXNow.)

“We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten,” Burd said in a statement. “This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”

The series is co-created and executive produced by Burd and Jeff Schaffer (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”). Saladin Peterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun and SB Projects, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, James Shin, Scott Manson, and Mike Hertz also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

“Dave” steadily grew in popularity over its Season 1 run, and IndieWire’s Ben Travers noted that the series’ quality only increased as the freshman season moved on. Travers gave the shiow’s initial batch of episodes a mixed review while noting that the series had potential to become great. In a follow-up review, Travers lauded the show’s writing and Burd’s nuanced performance and opined that the show could have an especially bright future when later seasons arrive.

“Sure, separating reality from fiction with a meta, semi-autobiographical story like this can be confusing, and the Season 1 finale could solely show that Dave, the character, is ready to accept his teammate’s help going forward,” Travers said in his B+ review of the finale. “But it sure seems like Dave’s self-awareness goes hand-in-hand with Burd’s, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe ‘Dave’ Season 2 will knock it out of the park.”

