David Lynch Premieres Long-Awaited Animated Short ‘Fire (Pozar)’ for Free Online

Lynch's 2015 short film has never been available to stream online until now.

David Lynch has dropped a long-awaited gift for fans thanks to the online premiere of his animated short film “Fire (Pozar).” The director first announced the project back in 2015 as a collaboration between himself and Polish-American musician Marek Zebrowski. “Fire (Pozar)” debuted this week on the director’s “David Lynch Theater” YouTube page. Lynch has been using the YouTube account frequently this month to post short clips of himself delivering Los Angeles weather forecasts.

Zebrowski and Lynch previously collaborated on the music album “Polish Night Music,” which was released in 2007. The two met a year prior when Lynch hired Zebrowski to be a Polish-language translator during the filming of “Inland Empire” in Łódź, Poland. Lynch first revealed information about “Fire (Pozar)” in 2015, saying (via USC School of Music), “The whole point of our experiment was that I would say nothing about my intentions and Marek would interpret the visuals in his own way. So I say it was a great successful experiment, and I loved the composition Marek wrote for the Penderecki String Quartet.”

“I thought it was a very melancholic film in a certain sense and also very poetic,” Zebrowski added at the time. “Without trying to be too explicit, I tried to illustrate further what David was doing. For example, there is something that looks like a hailstorm and I used a lot of pizzicato, but I also used a soaring melodic line to add a lyrical element to it.”

While “Fire (Pozar)” has screened in the past, the May 20 YouTube debut marks the first time the short film has been widely available to stream. The release follows the Netflix debut of Lynch’s 2017 black-and-white short “What Did Jack Do?” in January. The director’s last major directorial effort was “Twin Peaks: The Return,” which wrapped its run on Showtime in September 2017. Lynch has yet to announce a new follow-up to “The Return.”

Lynch has been quarantining at home in Los Angeles, where he’s spending lots of time in his workshop building wall sconces. The director shared with Vice in early April that he’s hopeful people around the world will emerge from their quarantines “more spiritual” and “much kinder,” adding, “It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world.”

Watch Lynch and Zebrowski’s “Fire (Prozar)” in the video below.

