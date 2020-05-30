David Lynch Shares a Droll Slice of Life with Video Series ‘What Is David Working on Today?’

Lynch takes you inside his workshop for his latest YouTube emergence from quarantine.

In addition to his bone-dry, Lynchian daily weather reports, David Lynch has emerged from quarantine via YouTube once again to bring you another droll slice of life. “What Is David Working on Today?” is the latest “series” to premiere on the David Lynch Theater channel. The filmmaker takes you inside his workshop where these days he’s fixing up and installing a wooden sink in his Los Angeles home. He also shares his “swing-out urinal” — “in England they call it the ur-eye-nal.” This weekend, he says, he hopes to work on “the incredible checking stick.” Whatever that is we can’t wait to see it. Watch the videos below.

Lynch has been offering up soothing dispatches for the last couple of months, in addition to unveiling the streaming premiere of his 2015 animated short film “Fire (Pozar)” for free. So while he’s not working on any feature projects at the moment there’s plenty of Lynchian content unspooling throughout quarantine, including those weather reports. His last major directorial effort was 2017’s “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

Lynch has also offered up a few interviews this spring, including one with Vice where he expressed hope that the world will emerge from the current situation “more spiritual” and “much kinder…It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world. Solutions to these problems are going to come and life’s going to be very good. The movies will come back. Everything will spring back and in a much better way probably.” (In those recent interviews, he also said he has “zero interest” in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune,” which Lynch adapted in 1984.)

His advice to all of those sheltering in place is to try and take advantage of this time to find nourishment through creativity. “They can draw, they can paint, they can build small things, they can write lyrics, they can write poems, they can write stories that can later be filmed, they can play games, they can invent games. So many things can happen in a small space, they can invent new recipes and cooking things. It’s an opportunity for a bunch of different experiments,” he said.

Watch “What’s David Working on Today?” below.

