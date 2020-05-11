David Lynch Emerges From Quarantine to Give a Very Lynchian Weather Report

When David Lynch tells you to have a nice day, you better have a nice day.

David Lynch has said he’s not currently working on any film or television projects while in quarantine in his Los Angeles home, but one thing he is doing while practicing social distancing is keeping an eye on the weather. In peak David Lynch fashion, the “Mulholland Drive” and “Twin Peaks” filmmaker has emerged in a 30-second video published to social media in which he gives a May 11 weather report for the Los Angeles area. Per Lynch’s forecast: “Here in Los Angeles it’s kind of cloudy, some fog this morning. 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 17 Celsius. This all should burn off pretty soon and we’ll have sunshine and 70 degrees. Have a great day!”

Lynch’s weather report marked a break from his usual quarantine hobby: Making lamps. The director told Vice in early April he was crafting wall sconces in his workshop because he’s long been obsessed with electricity. “It involves lightbulbs, electricity, polyester resin plastic, and those kinds of things,” the director added about his quarantine workshop project before sharing some optimistic views on quarantining.

Lynch said he is hopeful people around the world will emerge from their quarantines “more spiritual” and “much kinder,” adding, “It’s going to be a different world on the other side and it’s going to be a much more intelligent world. Solutions to these problems are going to come and life’s going to be very good. The movies will come back. Everything will spring back and in a much better way probably.”

Popular on IndieWire

When asked for advice on what people can do in quarantine, Lynch responded, “They can draw, they can paint, they can build small things, they can write lyrics, they can write poems, they can write stories that can later be filmed, they can play games, they can invent games. So many things can happen in a small space, they can invent new recipes and cooking things. It’s an opportunity for a bunch of different experiments.”

Lynch is staying busy, but unfortunately his work is non-film or television related at the moment. Watch the director’s charming weather report below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.