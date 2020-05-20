Daytime Emmy Awards Announce June 26 Date For Postponed Ceremony

Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards will be announced on May 21.

Things are finally starting to come together for the Daytime Emmys. The National Academy of Television (NATAS) announced plans today to broadcast the previously postponed 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 26. The virtual ceremony will air on CBS, the 14th time the network has broadcast the event.

Further, NATAS shared that nominations in key categories will be announced on Thursday, May 21 via the CBS daytime talk series “The Talk,” with the rest of the 100 competitive categories released on ETOnline.com.

The news comes after months of delayed plans due to the ongoing public health crisis, with nominations originally scheduled to be announced on April 27 with a ceremony to follow in June.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” CBS Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events Jack Sussman said in a written statement. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. “For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important. We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

Unsurprisingly, the ceremony will be a stark departure from previous years and not only because it’s the first time the Daytime Emmys have been aired on television since 2015.

During the CBS broadcast awards will be presented in leading categories with winners and special guests appearing from the safety of their homes, due to ongoing social distancing protocols. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously via the Daytime Emmys official twitter account, with other categories presented in a separate ceremony held in July.

“In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them and keeping them informed,” said David McKenzie of Associated Television International, who serves as executive producer and director of this year’s Daytime Emmys. “We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television.”

