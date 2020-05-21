Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced, Including Nods for Kelly Clarkson and Alex Trebek

The two-hour awards ceremony will be broadcast on June 26 on CBS.

It’s all happening! The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Thursday, honoring individuals in 100 categories and presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., in addition to similar content available in syndicated and digital programming.

“Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees’ dedicated efforts and sense of community,” said President & CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp. “Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days, and we are delighted to join with CBS in celebrating their talents.”

The two-hour awards ceremony will be broadcast on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m – 10 p.m., ET/PT on CBS, though in a different format than ever before. The event will present awards in leading categories during the broadcast, with winners and special guests appearing from the safety of their homes in light of the ongoing public health crisis. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account, with other categories presented in a separate ceremony to be held in July.

Notable names among the nominees this year include Kelly Clarkson, whose talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” launched in September 2019 and scored seven nominations in its first year of eligibility, including notices for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, six-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Game Show Host, was nominated again in the category this year. That makes 31 times Trebek has been nominated for his hosting abilities, including 1990 and 1991 when he was double-nominated for his work on both “Jeopardy!” and “Classic Concentration.”

A partial list of this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards nominees is included below, and the complete list of nominees can be found here.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

“Days of Our Lives” NBC

“General Hospital” ABC

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Lead Actor

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins, “General Hospital” ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero, “General Hospital” ABC

Rebecca Budig as Haydin Barnes, “General Hospital” ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan,”The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

James Patrick Stuwart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Young Performer

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, ”General Hospital” ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Game Show

“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” Nickelodeon

“Double Dare” Nickelodeon

“Family Feud” SYNDICATED

“Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

“The Price Is Right” CBS

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady “Let’s Make a Deal” CBS

Steve Harvey “Family Feud” SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro “Catch 21” Game Show Network

Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Hot Bench” SYNDICATED

“Judge Judy” SYNDICATED

“Judge Mathis” SYNDICATED

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED

“The People’s Court” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Morning Show

“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS

“CBS This Morning” CBS

“Good Morning America” ABC

“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” NBC

“Today Show” NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

“Access Hollywood” SYNDICATED

“E! News” E! Entertainment

“Entertainment Tonight” SYNDICATED

“Extra” SYNDICATED

“Inside Edition” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

“The 3rd Hour of TODAY” NBC

“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED

“Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC

“The View” ABC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, & Ana Navarro “The View” ABC

Tamron Hall “Tamron Hall” SYNDICATED

Larry King “Larry King Now” Ora TV

Hoda Kota & Jenna Bush Hager “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, & Adrienne Banfield-Norris “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

“GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

“The Talk” CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, & Keke Palmer “GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC

Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

Maury Povich “Maury” SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, & Marie Osmond “The Talk” CBS

