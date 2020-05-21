Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced, Including Nods for Kelly Clarkson and Alex Trebek

It’s all happening! The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Thursday, honoring individuals in 100 categories and presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., in addition to similar content available in syndicated and digital programming.
“Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees’ dedicated efforts and sense of community,” said President & CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp. “Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days, and we are delighted to join with CBS in celebrating their talents.”
The two-hour awards ceremony will be broadcast on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m – 10 p.m., ET/PT on CBS, though in a different format than ever before. The event will present awards in leading categories during the broadcast, with winners and special guests appearing from the safety of their homes in light of the ongoing public health crisis. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously via the Daytime Emmys official Twitter account, with other categories presented in a separate ceremony to be held in July.
Notable names among the nominees this year include Kelly Clarkson, whose talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” launched in September 2019 and scored seven nominations in its first year of eligibility, including notices for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, six-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Game Show Host, was nominated again in the category this year. That makes 31 times Trebek has been nominated for his hosting abilities, including 1990 and 1991 when he was double-nominated for his work on both “Jeopardy!” and “Classic Concentration.”
A partial list of this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards nominees is included below, and the complete list of nominees can be found here.
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
“Days of Our Lives” NBC
“General Hospital” ABC
“The Young and the Restless” CBS
Outstanding Lead Actress
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Lead Actor
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins, “General Hospital” ABC
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero, “General Hospital” ABC
Rebecca Budig as Haydin Barnes, “General Hospital” ABC
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan,”The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
James Patrick Stuwart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” ABC
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Young Performer
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, ”General Hospital” ABC
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” ABC
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Game Show
“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” Nickelodeon
“Double Dare” Nickelodeon
“Family Feud” SYNDICATED
“Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED
“The Price Is Right” CBS
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady “Let’s Make a Deal” CBS
Steve Harvey “Family Feud” SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro “Catch 21” Game Show Network
Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
“Hot Bench” SYNDICATED
“Judge Judy” SYNDICATED
“Judge Mathis” SYNDICATED
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED
“The People’s Court” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Morning Show
“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS
“CBS This Morning” CBS
“Good Morning America” ABC
“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” NBC
“Today Show” NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
“Access Hollywood” SYNDICATED
“E! News” E! Entertainment
“Entertainment Tonight” SYNDICATED
“Extra” SYNDICATED
“Inside Edition” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
“The 3rd Hour of TODAY” NBC
“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED
“Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch
“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC
“The View” ABC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, & Ana Navarro “The View” ABC
Tamron Hall “Tamron Hall” SYNDICATED
Larry King “Larry King Now” Ora TV
Hoda Kota & Jenna Bush Hager “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, & Adrienne Banfield-Norris “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED
“GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED
“The Talk” CBS
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, & Keke Palmer “GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC
Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED
Maury Povich “Maury” SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, & Marie Osmond “The Talk” CBS
