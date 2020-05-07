Drive-In Theaters Across the U.S. to Get the IMAX Treatment, Thanks to Tribeca

Tribeca Drive-In will kick off in late June and will feature a curated selection of new, classic, and independent films, as well as music and sports events.

Most theater chains might be closed, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be communal moviegoing experiences over the summer. Tribeca Enterprises announced Tribeca Drive-In on Wednesday, which will bring the drive-in movie theater experience to cities and towns across the nation.

Tribeca Drive-In kicks off on Thursday, June 25. The series will roll out to markets across the country throughout the summer and will feature a curated selection of new, classic, and independent films, as well as special music and sports events. The full programming line-up and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

The initiative is a joint venture between Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX, and AT&T. IMAX will utilize its Digital Re-Mastering technology to enhance the sounds and images of the various presentations, provide technological support and equipment to optimize its venues and screens, and collaborate with Tribeca Enterprises to curate the program, drawing from its library of IMAX content.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts, showing strength and resiliency when the world needs it the most,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies.”

The Tribeca Drive-In announcement came during a period of renewed interest in drive-in theaters. Though a select few movie theaters, including several in Texas, are beginning to reopen with various restrictions, most theaters are still closed throughout the nation. Drive-in theaters could provide film buffs an opportunity to gather and experience cinema together while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“Perhaps now more than ever, Americans are craving opportunities to come together, enjoy storytelling and creativity as a community, and recapture the shared cultural experiences that are part of our national identity,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Tribeca Enterprises and AT&T to develop this innovative program, shed a little light in this challenging time, and remind people of the magic of going to the movies as we look forward to reopening theatres around the world.”

Future updates about Tribeca Drive-In will be available at Tribeca’s official website.

