Duncan Jones Debuts ‘Madi,’ the Graphic Novel Ending to the ‘Moon’ and ‘Mute’ Universe

First there was "Moon." Then there was "Mute." Now prepare for "Madi."

Duncan Jones’ “Mooniverse” trilogy is coming to an end with the debut of his graphic novel “Madi: Once Upon A Time In The Future.” The book is the third and final entry in Jones’ science-fiction series that launched in 2009 with his indie film favorite “Moon” and continued with his polarizing 2018 Netflix original movie “Mute.” Each entry tells a different story set within the same universe. Jones’ “Moon,” starring Sam Rockwell in a dual role, was a critical favorite and has become a cult favorite over the last decade. Jones announced last summer he would complete the “Mooniverse” with a graphic novel, and now a Kickstarter has launched (via Empire) in which fans can purchase the final product and get a first look at the book.

“Madi” is billed as a “260-page road trip graphic novel” from Jones and writer Alex de Campi. The two collaborators partnered with artists such as Glenn Fabry, Simon Bisley, Duncan Fegredo, and Pia Guerra to illustrate the book, with each artist taking on a different setting in the story. The book is nearly finished and the Kickstarter is not designed to fund the project or pay the artists, but rather to offer different price points to fans based on the version of “Madi” they would like to buy. The softcover edition will be sent to backers who give $29, for instance, while the hardcover edition has a $49 price point. A “Madi” deluxe edition is being offered for donations of $99 or more. No digital copies of “Mundi” exist. Click here for a list of all the purchase perks.

The official “Madi” synopsis reads: “Madi Preston, a veteran of Britain’s elite special operations J-Squad unit, is burnt out and up to her eyeballs in debt. She and the rest of her team have retired from the military but are now trapped having to pay to service and maintain the technology put into them during their years of service. They’re working for British conglomerate Liberty Inc as mercenaries, selling their unique ability to be remote controlled by specialists while in the field, and the debts are only growing as they get injured completing missions. We meet Madi as she decides she’s had enough. She will take an off-the-books job that should earn her enough to pay out her and her sister, but when the piece of tech she’s supposed to steal turns out to be a kid, and she suddenly blacks out, she finds herself on the run from everyone she’s ever known.”

Jones said in July 2019 that he decided to turn the final entry of his “Moon” trilogy into a graphic novel because developing a film version of it would prove too hard in the current Hollywood landscape. A script version of “Madi” existed long before Jones and his team adapted it into the graphic novel that is now on sale.

“It’s a bigger film,” Jones said at the time. “It’s going to be a tricky one to finance in this era where original material on a bigger budget is difficult to get made, so I definitely want to do the graphic novel so at least it will exist in some form. Then, hopefully, if people read the graphic novel and get really excited about it, I’m gonna try and use that as a way to leverage getting the movie made.”

At press time, the “Madi” Kickstarter has over 4,400 backers.

