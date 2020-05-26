Edgar Wright Debuts New Look at ‘Last Night in Soho’ as Release Delays to April 2021

The film was originally scheduled to open September 25, 2020.

Focus Features has announced Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” will open in theaters April 23, 2021. The distributor had originally set to open Wright’s latest project in September, but the director said on social media the opening had to be pushed as he would not be able to complete “Last Night in Soho” in time for its original release date because of the pandemic. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg.

“Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future,” Wright wrote to his Twitter followers while announcing the film’s new release date. “It’s true, ‘Last Night in Soho’ is not quite finished yet due to Covid-19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

Both Wright and Focus Features are keeping specific plot elements under wraps, although “Last Night in Soho” somehow deals with time travel and body swapping as Thomasin McKenzie’s protagonist gets to experience 1960s London. In an interview with MTV earlier this year, Taylor-Joy said the footage she’s seen from “Last Night in Soho” has terrified her.

Related Edgar Wright to Produce Netflix Series Under New TV Banner With Joe Cornish and More

Edgar Wright's 'Shaun of the Dead' Extras Went Full Zombie and Bit Him: 'They'd Gone Feral' Related The Ultimate Summer Movie Season: Program Your Living Room with the Best Summer Lineup of All Time

2021 Oscar Predictions: 93rd Academy Awards

“Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed,” Taylor-Joy said. “It’s very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It’s a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored.”

Popular on IndieWire

“The man loves cinema,” Taylor-Joy added about Wright. “He loves any art form. It’s so fun to talk music with him. He just knows everything. I don’t know how he fits it all in his head. I loved it. As a dancer, he’s big on choreography, and things happen on beats. It’s not quite to the level of Baby Driver where you’re coordinating exact car chases to the beats of the music, but I sort of act in beats in my head. I count those out for myself, and he says them out loud. So it’s wonderful to do that.”

Check out a new look at “Last Night in Soho” in the photo below.

Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho @FocusFeatures @universaluk pic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.