Edgar Wright to Produce Netflix Series Under New TV Banner With Joe Cornish and More

“Baby Driver” masterminds Edgar Wright and Nira Park are teaming up with Joe Cornish and Rachael Prior to launch Complete Fiction, a new production company that is already working with Netflix to develop three series.

The globally-minded company will be based out of London and Los Angeles, and will work across film and television, as well as serve as an opening for Wright to take on more producing roles.

“This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now,” Wright said in a statement. “Nira has been my producer for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of long-time friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives – somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected. I’ve been lucky enough to always have this team around me who have advocated for my voice and vision as a filmmaker, and I’m excited to bring new stories into the world and be part of making that happen for the next generation.”

The first Netflix series that Complete Fiction is developing is titled “Lockwood & Co,” a supernatural action-adventure detective series based on the best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud. The series will be helmed and executive produced by Cornish. Complete Fiction has also optioned the sci-fi horror trilogy “The Murders of Molly Southbourne” from author Tade Thompson, and “The City of Brass,” a historical fantasy series inspired by author S.A. Chakraborty and Islamic folklore. Complete Fiction is also in post-production on “Last Night in Soho,” Wright’s latest feature.

“There is so much scope to originate and be genuinely creative in both film and television, and that is more important than ever right now,” Park said in a statement. “A huge motivating factor in forming this new company is the chance to work with the writers and directors that inspire us across all mediums. Whilst we will continue to produce bold, original feature films for international audiences, we are incredibly excited about this expansion into television and can’t wait to put our distinctive stamp on longer-form story-telling. We feel very lucky to have each other, and this new company is an expression of our ambitions for the next phase of our careers, and a desire to do that together as a working family.”

