‘F Is for Family’ Season 4 Trailer: More Hijinks as the Murphys Prep for a New Addition

The series has set up the arrival of a new bundle of joy for the Murphys and the return of Frank's father William "Big Bill" Murphy.

Netflix’s favorite foul-mouthed family has returned with the new trailer for Season 4 of “F Is for Family.” The series, created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, has set up the arrival of a new bundle of joy for the Murphy’s and the arrival of Frank’s father William “Big Bill” Murphy (voiced by Jonathan Banks.)

As the first trailer shows, family patriarch Frank Murphy, voiced by Burr himself, is “still alive” and struggling not just with the new baby and the return of a father he hates. He also has to navigate three children in various states of becoming their own people. Oldest son Kevin (voiced by Justin Long) finds himself drawn to a girl with similar tastes as him; and youngest children Bill (voiced by Haley Reinhart) and Maureen (voiced by Debi Derryberry) find themselves trying to garner attention with the men in their lives.

In between all the family dysfunction are elements of the 1970s — where the series is set — including graphic trips to Lamaze class, being able to openly berate your children, and a band practice that threatens to turn into an orgy of some kind. Through it all the series seeks to explore what keeps us together and, simultaneously, threatens to tear us apart: the family we live with. A final showdown between Frank and his father might finally attempt to confront 30 years of unresolved issues, or just end with both of them in jail.

Related Netflix's Approach for Oscars 2021: Skip the Festival Circuit -- Exclusive

'Da 5 Bloods' Exclusive: Hear Terence Blanchard's Opening Score from Spike Lee's New Film Related Quibi: Watch All the Trailers From the New Streaming Service

'Bridgerton': Everything You Need to Know About Shonda Rhimes' First Netflix Show

“F Is for Family” has been going strong since its debut in 2014 and has garnered consistently positive reviews, no surprise considering co-creator Price won an Emmy for his work on another animated family sitcom, “The Simpsons.” Burr has also kept himself busy in-between seasons of the show, having a prominent role on the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” last year, a role he’s set to reprise.

With Netflix covering all corners of the family market, “F Is for Family” may lack the ubiquitous name recognition of something like “Family Guy,” it is connecting with audiences who grew up in the 1970s and remember the lax parenting techniques the decade is famous for.

“F Is for Family” Season 4 drops on Netflix June 12.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.