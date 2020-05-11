State of French Cinema: Join Olivier Assayas and More Filmmakers for Live Discussion

Register now to hear Olivier Assayas, Eva Husson, and UniFrance's Daniela Elstner address the challenges facing the country in tomorrow's panel discussion.

May 12 was originally going to be the first night of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, and while that hasn’t happened, France remains an epicenter of film culture even in the midst of a global crisis. Tomorrow, join several of the country’s most celebrated directors for “French Cinema Today,” a virtual panel discussion hosted by IndieWire and UniFrance. The panel will take place on Tuesday at noon Eastern standard time (6 p.m. in France).

To watch the panel and submit questions for the Q&A, register at this form. Registration is free. The panel will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

The panel will be comprised of filmmakers Olivier Assayas (“Personal Shopper,” “Irma Vep”) and Eva Husson (“Bang Bang: A Modern Love Story,” “Girls of the Sun”), as well as UniFrance managing director Daniela Elstner. Assayas served on the jury for the Official Competition at Cannes in 2011, while Husson’s “Girls of the Sun” was part of the 2018 Official Competition. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn will serve as moderator for the discussion.

The panel will touch on a range of topics, including the impact of the pandemic on recent projects, the value of Cannes for the French film industry, the challenges facing theatrical exhibition, and the nature of the creative process in challenging times.

The event coincides with IndieWire’s special Cannes edition of its Stream of the Day column, which will be focused on films that premiered at previous editions of festival through May 24. It also marks the latest virtual event in IndieWire’s ongoing live events, which include weekly Instagram live sessions, concerts, and a new video edition of the Screen Talk podcast.

