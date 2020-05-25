‘GLOW’: Inside the Making of the Best Scene from Season 3 of the Netflix Show — Exclusive Video

Check out Betty Gilpin's turn to destroy and Alison Brie's opportunity to be the Liberty Belle of the ball.

It’s been well over nine months since the third season of “GLOW,” Netflix’s most-underrated comedy series, landed on the streaming service, which means that anxious television viewers have had plenty of time to binge the show centered around a band of misfits in the 1980s trying to make good via the wonderful world of women’s wrestling.

If, for some reason, you’ve accidentally overlooked this hidden gem, make this your reminder that you’re sleeping on one of TV’s best shows and check out this deep-dive into one of the most dynamic scenes of the season, with costume designer Beth Morgan, stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins, and lead actresses Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

IndieWire is exclusively premiering the video, which features the women dissecting a match from the fifth episode of the third season, titled “Freaky Tuesday.” In it, Brie and Gilpin’s characters (Ruth and Debbie, respectively) switch wrestling personas, with Ruth now embodying the apple-pie, Americana good-ol’-girl Liberty Belle and Debbie taking on the Cold War crusader Zoya the Destroya.

For the uninitiated, though “GLOW” is an ensemble series, the foundation is built upon the relationship of Ruth and Debbie, once longtime friends, now something closer to frenemies. As such, the show lives and dies on the chemistry between Brie and Gilpin and the complicated nuances of working with someone who knows you better than you know yourself.

Popular on IndieWire

With all that in mind, the chemistry between the actresses is delightful and in the video below, you can see (and hear) just how comfortable they’ve grown in each other’s company and how it eases the burden when tasked with learning a new routine or, in the case, a new spin on a familiar routine.

The “Maker’s Marque” video is part of a new For Your Consideration platform called FYSEE TV, a place that Netflix has created to celebrate its storytellers, performers and artisans, in addition to giving fans insight into their favorite shows and access to dynamic conversations involving industry experts.

Check out the full story of the “GLOW” scene in the video below. Afterwards, go watch the show. Even if you’ve already seen it! You won’t regret it. And don’t miss TV Critic Ben Travers’ recent Awards Spotlight conversation with Gilpin, in which she speaks about her baby dinosaur.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.