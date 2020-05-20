‘God’s Own Country’ Director Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Film’s Gay Sex Scenes

"It is not the film I intended or made," Francis Lee wrote about Amazon's censorship of the film.

“God’s Own Country” director Francis Lee has taken to social media to warn moviegoers not to watch his 2017 gay romance drama on Amazon Prime. According to the director, the streaming platform has censored “God’s Own Country.” Lee wrote to his followers, “Dear friends in the USA, ‘God’s Own Country’ appears to have been censored on Prime Video. Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back.” IndieWire has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Lee world premiered “God’s Own Country” at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it was awarded the World Cinema Directing prize. The film stars Josh O’Connor as a tough Yorkshire farmhand named Johnny, who’s forced to tend to his family’s land after his father suffers a stroke. The family hires a Romanian migrant worker named Gheorghe (Alec Secăreanu) to help assist with lambing season, and the two men form a romantic bond that tests their defenses. Unlike gay romances such as “Brokeback Mountain” and “Call Me by Your Name,” “God’s Own Country” depicts explicit sex scenes and full frontal male nudity.

Some of Lee’s social media followers responded to his message (via NME) saying Amazon Prime censored one sex scene in which Johnny and Gheorghe wrestle in the mud and perform oral sex on each other. Another edit reportedly cuts a sex scene between Johnny and an auctioneer in a cattle trailer. One follower noted “God’s Own Country” was only being censored on Amazon Prime’s free stream of the movie for subscribers. Moviegoers who purchased the film on Prime were given Lee’s original cut. According to The Independent, the film “has been pulled down from free streaming on Amazon Prime” in the wake of Lee’s message.

Popular on IndieWire

Lee posted a follow-up Tweet earlier today that reads: “I’m interested if any of you have evidence of Amazon Prime USA censoring naked women or intimate/sex scenes within heterosexual stories on their streaming service? Or if they just censor queer stories?”

Next up for Lee is the lesbian romance “Ammonite,” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Neon picked up distribution rights to the drama earlier this year and for now is planning a release in the fall. Based on a true story, “Ammonite” stars Winslet as fossil hunter Mary Anning and follows her as she is hired to care for the wife of a rich geologist (Ronan). The two women form a close bond that develops into romance.

Dear friends in USA, God’s Own Country appears to have been censored on @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime). Until this is investigated please do not rent or buy on Amazon Prime. It is not the film I intended or made. I will report back ❤️ — Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) May 20, 2020

Dear friends in USA. I’m interested if any of you have evidence of @PrimeVideo (Amazon Prime USA) censoring naked women or intimate/sex scenes within heterosexual stories on their streaming service? Or if they just censor queer stories? https://t.co/xDQP4ThaiK — Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) May 20, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.