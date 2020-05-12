‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’ Trailer: The ‘Nanette’ Creator Returns in New Netflix Special

Hannah Gadsby rocked the world of American stand-up with "Nanette" and is returning to Netflix with a new special later this month.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby set the internet on fire with her acclaimed ‘Nanette’ Netflix special in 2018. Now she’s gearing up to release her follow-up, “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” on the streaming service May 26. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming special, which is embedded below.

Here’s the special’s synopsis, per Netflix: “Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, ‘Nanette.’ Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, Gadsby decided to name her difficult second album after one of her dogs in the hopes he could inspire comedy obedience. Did it work? Fortunately, you can make up your own mind because after taking her metaphorical muse off for a world tour of a walk she filmed the fucker in Los Angeles. ‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’ is a grand tour of guffaw that takes you from the dog park to the High Renaissance and back into an unnamed box. With one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds as your guide of honor, you can expect your expectations to be set and then met in the most unexpected ways. Woof.”

Gadsby has been active in the television and stand-up comedy realms for years and enjoyed a massive surge in popularity with her “Nanette” Netflix comedy show in 2018. IndieWire’s Jude Dry lauded the special in 2018 and considered it the “first great comedy special of the #MeToo era.” Dry noted that Gadsby’s special discussed several issues typically overlooked by mainstream comedians, including gender nonconformity and the nuances of separating art from artists.

The “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” trailer promises plenty of self-deprecating humor to go along with the comedian’s humorous critiques of American cultural norms. The trailer opens with Gadsby joking about why viewers would continue following her after “Nanette” before poking fun at Americanized language, such as the word “ya’ll” and the various pronunciations of “aluminum.” As with “Nanette,” Gadsby already toured a variety of venues for her “Douglas” solo show last year.

Watch the trailer for “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” below:

