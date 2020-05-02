‘Have a Good Trip’: Netflix Drops Trailer for Star-Studded LSD Documentary

Netflix's celebrity-packed LSD documentary will explore the wonders of the world's preeminent psychedelic.

If you’ve ever wanted to listen to Natasha Lyonne, Anthony Bourdain, Ben Stiller, Nick Offerman, and Sarah Silverman discuss LSD, Netflix has the series for you. It’s called “Have A Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics,” and A$AP Rocky says the drug made him feel like a rainbow was shooting out of his dick. Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its star-studded, acid-drenched documentary about the world’s preeminent psychedelic, which will hit the streaming service on May 11.

Per Netflix, the documentary features comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians, and musicians, as well as star-studded reenactments and trippy animations that bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, “Have a Good Trip” explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?

The documentary boasts an expansive cast that should impress even the most hesitant of would-be psychonauts, even if the jury’s still out on whether trees can talk. Stars include Ad-Rock, Adam Scott, Bill Kreutzmann, Carrie Fisher, David Cross, Donovan, Lewis Black, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Reggie Watts, Rob Cordory, Rosie Perez, Shepard Fairey, Sting, Will Forte, and a handful of other celebrities.

The documentary is written and directed by Donick Cary and produced by Mike Rosenstein, Sunset Rose Pictures, and Sugarshack 2000.

LSD has had a profound impact on all forms of entertainment and has been featured in innumerable films, television shows, and music. One of the drug’s most recent high-profile appearances was in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” where Brad Pitt’s character smokes an LSD-laced cigarette — good luck replicating that method of ingestion.

Though many celebrities and other creatives have spoken fondly of LSD over the decades, the drug has also been used for more nefarious purposes. Charles Manson’s cult once terrorized a woman by spiking her hamburger with LSD, and the CIA operated a failed mind control program, titled Project MKUltra, for around two decades where it fed the drug to unwitting test subjects while subjecting them to various forms of torture.

Check out the trailer for “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” below:

