HBO Max Will Stream Crunchyroll Anime Titles at Launch

Seventeen Crunchyroll titles will be available on HBO Max when the streaming service launches, with more on the way in future quarters.

The upcoming HBO Max streaming service will leverage AT&T’s sprawling brands to offer a little something for everyone when the platform launches May 27. That includes a handful of series for anime fans, thanks to the variety of Crunchyroll shows that will be on HBO Max at launch.

Seventeen anime titles that stream on Crunchyroll, a leading anime streamer owned by AT&T, will be made available on HBO Max at launch, with new anime series premiering every quarter. The series will be available in dubbed and subtitled versions and will include celebrated titles such as “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” “Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World,” and Crunchyroll original series “In/Spectre.”

“Anime is a celebrated, diverse art form with a rich culture rooted in imaginative worlds and vibrant characters. Crunchyroll has centralized these fantastic adventures for everyone to enjoy,” HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said in a statement. “This WarnerMedia family collaboration is bringing together an incredible collection of content with a passionate fandom and HBO Max is tottemo ureshiii [which translates to “very happy” in English] to expand the reach of this inventive artistry.”

The other Crunchyroll series that will be available on HBO Max at launch are: “Keep Your Hands off Eizouken,” “Rurouni Kenshin,” “KONOSUBA – God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!,” “Bungo Stray Dogs,” “Berserk,” “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress,” “Kill la Kill,” “Your Lie in April,” “ERASED,” “Kiznaiver,” “Schwarzes Marken,” “91 Days,” “The Testament of Sister New Devil,” and “Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers.”

As for future titles, “Hunter x Hunter” and the beloved “Death Note” series will be made available sometime after HBO Max launches, according to WarnerMedia.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max/Crunchyroll announcement is part of the company’s overall efforts to utilize AT&T’s considerable entertainment assets to help HBO Max stand out in the increasingly crowded streaming industry. An HBO Max subscription will cost $14.99 per month, which is considerably more expensive than every other major streaming service. Though it carries a premium price tag, HBO Max will offer an array of popular library content, ranging from the DC Extended Universe films and a suite of classic films curated by the AT&T-owned Turner Classic Movies, to series such as “The Big Bang Theory” and “Friends. “The Boondocks” and “Gossip Girl” will also be on the service and will be getting HBO Max reboots sometime in the future.

