HBO Max Orders Animated Adult Comedy from Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman

HBO Max's upcoming series is Seth Rogen's second adult animated project that has been announced this month.

Seth Rogen starred as a sausage in the animated adult comedy hit “Sausage Party.” Now, he’s gearing up to play Santa Clause in a mature animated series for HBO Max, with Sarah Silverman co-starring as the North Pole’s top female elf.

HBO Max announced that it greenlit “Santa Inc.” from Lionsgate, with Rogen and Silverman set as the leading voice performers. The eight-episode, half-hour series will be written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield (“Shrill”) and will be produced by Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures as part of their multi-platform partnership with Lionsgate. Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi, and Rosa Tran will also serve as executive producers on the series.

Here’s the synopsis, per HBO Max:

“Santa Inc.” is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R-rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max,” Suzanna Makkos, WarnerMedia’s executive vice president original comedy and animation, said in a statement.

The “Santa Inc.” announcement came several days after Rogen made headlines with the news that he’s re-teaming with Evan Goldberg to adapt the “Bubble” podcast into an animated adult series. Rogen had previously expressed an interest in pursuing more projects in the medium after the widespread critical and commercial success of “Sausage Party.”

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” Scott Herbst, Lionsgate’s head of scripted development, said in a statement. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

As for HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service has already announced several other animated adult series, including “The Prince,” “Close Enough,” and a reboot of the beloved “The Boondocks.”

HBO Max launches May 27.

