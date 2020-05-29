‘Hedy Lamarr’: Gal Gadot-Led Limited Series to Premiere on Apple TV+

The eight episode show will portray the life of the famed Hollywood actress and inventor.

After being in development at Showtime for more than two years, the Gal Gadot-led “Hedy Lamarr” has instead moved to Apple TV+, with the tech giant giving the project an eight episode limited series order.

The show will be executive produced by Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) who will also star, and Sarah Treem (“House of Cards”). A release date has not been determined.

Here’s the series’ synopsis, per Apple: Hailed as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Hedy Lamarr was first exalted and iconized, then destroyed and eventually forgotten by American audiences, all the while keeping her brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis for the spread spectrum technology we use today. The series will follow the incredible life-story of Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much victim to it.

“Hedy Lamarr” had been in the works at Showtime since August 2018 but never received a series order, allowing Apple to swoop in. The series will also be executive produced by Warren Littlefield (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Katie Robbins (“The Affair”). It will also be co-produced by Lamarr veterans Adam Haggiag and Alexandra Dean, part of the team behind the 2017 “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” documentary. Lamarr’s children, Anthony Loder and Denise Deluca, will consult on the series.

Apple is continuing to bulk up its slate of limited series for its growing streaming service, which launched last November. Apple TV+ is also gearing up to release a limited series adaption of Stephen King’s “Lisey’s Story” horror novel and “The Shrink Next Door,” based on the podcast by Wondery.

As for Gadot, she’s set to appear in DC superhero film “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is slated to hit theaters on August 14. She will also have roles in upcoming films such as “Death on the Nile” and “Red Notice,” the latter of which will also star Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

