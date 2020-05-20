Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Horace Grant Says ‘Last Dance’ Is ’90 Percent Bullsh*t’

Grant notes "The Last Dance" was co-produced by Jordan's company, so it's not entirely truthful.

ESPN’s hugely popular Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” ended its 10-episode run over the weekend, and now the non-fiction series is being called out by one of its talking head subjects: Horace Grant. The former NBA athlete played alongside Jordan on the Chicago Bulls, where the two men won three championship titles together. In an interview on ESPN 1000’s “Kap and Co” radio show (via The Guardian), Grant claimed the documentary glossed over the real Jordan and wasn’t so honest about its subject because it was co-produced by one of Jordan’s companies.

“I would say [the documentary was] entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90% of it [was bullshit] in terms of the realness of it,” Grant said. “It wasn’t real — because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary.”

Grant pushed back at the documentary for alluding he was involved in bad mouthing Jordan for Sam Smith’s book “The Jordan Rules.” The book leaked information about Jordan’s tyrannical behavior in practices and other details that painted Jordan in a negative light.

“Lie, lie, lie,” Grant said. “If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men. Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam Smith and I have always been great friends. We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?”

Grant said it was “heartbreaking” to watch “The Last Dance” and see Jordan beating up on his teammates. “He felt that he could dominate me, but that was sadly mistaken,” he said. “Because whenever he went at me, I went at him right back. But in terms of Will Perdue, Steve Kerr and the young man, Scott Burrell…to see a guy, a leader, to go at those guys like that. I understand in terms of practicing, you have a push and shove here and there, but outright punching [teammates] and things of that nature…that wasn’t called for.”

Because Jordan’s production company was involved with “The Last Dance,” Grant said “it’s not a documentary” because Jordan “had the last word on what’s going to be put out there.” As Grand put it, “It’s his narrative of what happens in the last, quote-unquote dance. That’s not a documentary because a whole bunch of things was cut out, edited out. So that’s why I call it a so-called documentary.”

