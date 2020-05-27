IFP Week Is Going Virtual, Launches New Audio Hub for Podcast Sales and Development

The long-running event helped launch "Moonlight."

IFP’s long-running signature event, IFP Week, is the latest major film gathering to go virtual. IFP announced Wednesday that the event, consisting of its Project Forum, conferences, panels, and workshops, will take place online from September 20-25.

The event, which typically takes place in New York in the fall, is noted for helping build connections between emerging filmmakers and industry leaders and is now in its 42nd year. In recent years, IFP Week has helped launch the Oscar-winning projects “Moonlight” and “American Factory,” as well as a host of other acclaimed films, such as “Swallow,” “The Witch,” and “Monos.”

The virtual event comes on the heels of last year’s banner in-person event, which saw 4,699 meetings take place and a 45 percent increase in ad-sales revenue. IFP Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp says he hopes to further expand the event’s reach this year.

One major draw will be the Project Forum, which aims to connect both emerging and established artists with financing and other production assistance. IFP bills it as the only international co-production market for narrative fiction and non-fiction series in the US.

IFP Week will also feature a multi-day conference of panels and workshops open to the public, with discussions centered around a range of topics impacting the film and TV industries, plus screenings, Q&As, and community experiences.

New for this year is an audio hub, created in response to the rapid growth of audio storytelling. It will include a project forum to connect creators with industry professionals and a platform where independently produced podcasts can be pitched in one-on-one meetings with executives and presented before an audience of buyers.

“Given the ever-changing landscape of today’s world we have decided to host IFP Week virtually this year to provide a safe and creative vision for the event, while also providing an opportunity for us to expand our reach to creators, audiences and the industry at large,” Sharp said. “We are beyond grateful to all of our sponsors and partners who continue to embrace the spirit of IFP and our mission of independent storytelling in launching this virtual edition of IFP Week with us.”

Additional information about IFP Week will be released on IFP’s website in the coming weeks.

