‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Trailer: True Crime Docuseries Brings Michelle McNamara’s Book to HBO

Michelle McNamara's acclaimed true crime book about the Golden State Killer will soon make its way to television via HBO's upcoming adaptation.

Michelle McNamara’s years-long hunt for the Golden State killer is almost ready for the small screen: HBO has dropped the trailer to “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” a true-crime documentary series which will premiere June 28.

The upcoming six-part docuseries is based on the late author’s book, titled “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer.” The docuseries will explore the serial rapist and killer’s — a suspect, Joseph James DeAngelo, was arrested in 2018 — crimes.

Per HBO, the series will also give a voice “to the survivors and their families, documenting an era when sex crimes were often dismissed or hidden in shame. A timely inquiry into our macabre preoccupation with true crime and a cautionary tale of the dangerous lure of addiction, the series is a riveting meditation on obsession and loss, chronicling the unrelenting path of a mysterious killer and the fierce determination of one woman to bring the case to light.”

The HBO docuseries will also emphasize the life of McNamara, who was married to Patton Oswalt and spent much of the later years of her life exhaustively tracking the Golden State Killer. HBO describes the docuseries as a “detective story told in McNamara’s own words” that will be depicted “through exclusive original recordings and excerpts from her book read by actor Amy Ryan.”

HBO’s series description continues:

Committed to solving the case, the investigative research consumed her, and she became more and more plagued by dark thoughts and a growing sense of angst. The demands of balancing her self-described addiction to her work with her family life pulled McNamara in competing directions and she became increasingly reliant upon prescription drugs to manage her mounting anxieties. After a string of sleepless nights and harrowing nightmares, McNamara tragically died of an accidental overdose in her sleep with her manuscript unfinished.

McNamara’s book was completed by Oswalt and McNamara’s colleagues, Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen, after her death. The book received critical acclaim and became a New York Times bestseller.

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is directed by Liz Garbus, Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane, and Josh Koury and produced by Wolff and Kate Barry. Executive producers include Garbus, Dan Cogan, McNamara, Oswalt, and Dave Rath.

Check out the docuseries’ trailer below:

