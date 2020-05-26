‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ to Break TV Comedy Record, Just as the Cast Planned

Say hello to the new longest running live-action television comedy in history.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is writing itself into the television history books as FX confirms the long-running series will return for a 15th season on its FXX channel. The show’s 15th season renewal means “It’s Always Sunny” will become the longest running live-action comedy series in history, beating the 14-season run of the ABC sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” “It’s Always Sunny” has been on the air since August 2005, running 14 seasons so far and 154 episodes and counting.

The “It’s Always Sunny” cast has been vocal in the past about wanting to get the series to the record-breaking 15th season benchmark. The show last received a renewal several years ago when FX announced the series would return for seasons 13 and 14. Ahead of the show’s 13th season debut, cast member Charlie Day told The Wrap that everyone involved with “It’s Always Sunny” was aiming for a 15th season.

“You’ll definitely get Season 13, which we’re making right now, and Season 14, which we’re contracted to do, and then beyond that, it’ll be up to FX,” Day said at the time. “But I think 15 is the record for a comedy, so I imagine we’ll all want to hold the record for the longest-running comedy in America. Fifteen would be the record for the longest live-action comedy, so we’ll probably try and break that record if we can.”

Consider the record officially broken. “It’s Always Sunny” Season 15 is being lined up to debut as part of FX and FXX’s 2020-21 programming slate. The network already announced fellow comedies “Dave,” “Breeders,” and “What We Do in the Shadows” will be returning for new seasons as well. The long-awaited third season of Donald Glover’s Emmy winner “Atlanta” is also set for the 2020-2021 season, as is the delayed fourth season of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” anthology series. The fourth season features Chris Rock in the lead role.

New FX announcements include the renewal of Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” and confirmation that Ryan Murphy will be spinning off “American Horror Story” into episodic standalone entries titled “American Horror Stories.” As previously announced, Murphy’s “American Crime Story” will also be returning for an “Impeachment” installment starring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

