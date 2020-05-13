‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ Trailer: Netflix Unmasks the Monster with Ties to Trump

The former billionaire, who died mysteriously in prison after evading justice for years, gets a documentary from EP Joe Berlinger.

Long the purview of only those who spend their time browsing the conspiracy theory corners of the internet, the late mogul and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became a household name in 2019, when he was finally arrested on charges of child sex trafficking after eluding rumors and justice for decades. Two months later, and perhaps not surprising to any of those aforementioned conspiracy theorists, he was found dead in his jail cell of apparent suicide. With Epstein’s long-documented ties to powerful men like President Donald J. Trump, Alan Dershowitz, and even Bill Clinton, suspicions surrounding the circumstances of his death have become so commonplace that they barely count as conspiracy theories anymore.

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” may not delve into such murky waters, but the forthcoming Netflix docuseries will dig into Epstein’s heinous past with a fine-toothed comb, and is sure to unearth some even more uncomfortable truths. Releasing its first trailer today, the series hails from director Lisa Bryant and counts prolific documentarian Joe Berlinger among its executive producers. It was produced by RadicalMedia along with novelist James Patterson, who published his own book about Epstein in 2016.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.”

From the trailer, the series appears to focus on survivors of Epstein’s abuse and trafficking, centering their stories as it uncovers the truth behind the sensational headlines. If it’s half as thorough as “Leaving Neverland” and “Surviving R. Kelly,” the series is sure to provoke strong audience engagement while doing justice by Epstein’s victims.

Netflix will release the four-part series in full on May 27. Check out the harrowing trailer below:

