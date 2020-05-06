Jim Gaffigan to Star in AMC Series About Controversial Mayor Rob Ford

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will portray Toronto's most notorious mayor in an upcoming television series.

Jim Gaffigan is set to portray Rob Ford, the controversial former Toronto mayor whose scandals made international headlines, in an upcoming AMC series.

Variety reports that Gaffigan will star in the scripted dark comedy, with Jesse McKeown attatched as writer and executive producer. Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, and Michael Dowse will serve as executive producers.

The series will center on the rise and fall of Ford but other details, including additional casting information, a title, and a prospective release date are all under wraps.

Sources confirmed Variety’s report to IndieWire.

It’s unknown just how dark the series will go — Gaffigan is largely known as a clean comedian — but there’s no shortage of astounding details in Ford’s political career for its writers to work with. Ford began courting political controversy early in his career as a city councilor due to his variety of bizarre remarks, which ranged from generally offensive to outright racist.

Ford was the subject of several other controversies, including a handful of domestic disturbances, but his most notable stemmed from his drug and alcohol addictions. Ford was caught on video smoking crack cocaine in 2013, which led to a years-long scandal. Despite this, Ford ran for mayor again in 2014 before dropping out due to medical reasons. Ford was later diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and died at the age of 46 in 2016.

AMC’s series won’t be the first time Hollywood has taken aim at Ford’s career; “Run This Town,” which centered on the final year of Ford’s mayoralty and starred Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Nina Dobrev, and Damian Lewis, was released in March 2020.

As for Gaffigan, his role in AMC’s upcoming series marks the latest in a long string of film and television appearances for the stand-up comedian. Gaffigan’s filmography stretches back over two decades, including roles in popular television series such as “Bob’s Burgers,” “Portlandia,” and two seasons of the well-received “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which the comedian cancelled in 2016 to allow him to spend more time with his family.

Gaffigan is also prolific in the world of stand-up comedy, having released 12 specials. His latest, “Quality Time,” released last year.

