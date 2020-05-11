‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ Trailer Examines the Life of Longtime Civil Rights Activist

"Gideon's Army" and "Bobby Kennedy for President" director Dawn Porter turns her documentary lens on the life and career of Congressman John Lewis.

John Lewis has become one of the most recognizable faces in the United States’ civil rights movement, and Dawn Porter’s latest documentary will examine the life and career of the longtime congressman.

Porter’s upcoming “John Lewis: Good Trouble” features a wide variety of interviews and archival footage that will outline the accomplishments of Lewis’ political career as well as his championing of social justice, and its new trailer promises plenty of uplifting and inspirational messages from the 80-year-old civil rights leader.

Here’s the film’s synopsis, per distributor Magnolia Pictures:

Using interviews and rare archival footage, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

Magnolia Pictures and Participant will release the film in theaters and on-demand July 3. The two companies acquired the rights to the film last December.

The film features interviews with a variety of politicos, including Ayanna Pressley, Elijah Cummings, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Stacy Abrams, Jim Clyburn, Nancy Pelosi, and Eric Holder. The film also boasts a variety of archival footage, including Lewis’ interactions with King Jr. and presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” marks the latest in a string of socially-relevant documentaries from Porter, whose work on films such as “Gideon’s Army” and “Trapped” earned considerable praise. Porter produced the film alongside Laura Michalchyshyn, Erika Alexander, and Ben Arnon. “John Lewis: Good Trouble” is executive produced by Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, Ian Orefice, Mike Beck, Stuart Ford, and Rachel Traub. CNN Films, AGC Studios, and Time Studios executive produced and financed the documentary.

Lewis’ career was previously the subject of a PBS documentary by Kathleen Dowdey, titled “John Lewis – Get in the Way.”

Check out the trailer for “John Lewis: Good Trouble” below:

