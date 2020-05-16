Jonah Hill Is the Most Foul-Mouthed Actor of All Time, Study Finds

Hill has uttered the most curse words in the movies he's starred in, surpassing even Samuel L. Jackson in the foul-mouthed "Pulp Fiction."

A new study has found that Jonah Hill has spewed the most swear words in the movies he’s starred in, based on a Buzz Bingo survey of more than 3,500 film scripts. According to the survey, the actor has uttered 376 swear words throughout his films, with many of them belonging to Hill’s character Seth in “Superbad” and, of course, his character Donnie Azoff in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” According to Buzz Bingo, Martin Scorsese’s Jordan Belfort biopic is the “sweariest” movie of all time, at 715 words.

Hill’s new record means he’s now bested both his “Wolf of Wall Street” costar Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson, whose “Pulp Fiction” surprisingly isn’t on the surveys list of the most foul-mouthed movies of all time. Jackson’s most swearing character is, the study finds, actually Ordell in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.”

Hill proudly shared this news via Instagram (embedded below), saying he’s humbled to be at the top of the list, with a shoutout to Jackson, as well as to Scorsese for “pushing me over the edge.”

According to the study, Hill uses a curse word in “The Wolf of Wall Street” 22.9 times every 1,000 words, while Jackson’s “Jackie Brown” character uses one 6.9 times every 1,000 words. “Uncut Gems,” starring Adam Sandler, also got a boost here, ranking as the second “sweariest” movie of all time — again, based on this study — with 646 curse words throughout the Safdie brothers’ jittery talkfest.

Other gems ranking high among those who deserve a bar of soap in their mouth include Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper, and Danny McBride. Other foul-mouthed movies include “Casino,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Fury,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Summer of Sam,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” and “Nil by Mouth.” That film, a working-class drama directed by Gary Oldman from 1997, actually claims the title for the most swear words per every 1,000 words, at 41.3.

Finally, the survey finds that profanity in the movies hit its apex in the 1990s, and has since been on a decline.

