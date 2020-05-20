‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Shocker: HBO Max to Debut Superhero Movie in 2021

HBO Max has not announced a release date for the Snyder cut outside of 2021.

The much-touted Snyder cut of “Justice League” will officially debut on HBO Max in 2021. The streaming giant confirmed the news after director Zack Snyder first revealed the release plan on social media. Zack Snyder directed “Justice League” but had to step away in post-production because of a family tragedy. Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to replace Snyder. Whedon oversaw reshoots for the film and drastically changed Snyder’s tone. Whedon’s “Justice League” was a critical bomb and box office disappointment in November 2017, prompting fans to urge Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s cut of the film.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Zack Snyder said in a statement.

Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, added, “Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

Related 'Legendary' Trailer: Ballroom Competition Reality Show Arrives to Slay on HBO Max

'Love Life' Review: Anna Kendrick's HBO Max Anthology Romance Is Gratingly Superficial Related The 15 Best Cooking Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour: Apple TV+ Announces Its New Shows

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Snyder cut will cost in the $20-30 million range to complete after Warner Bros. spent nearly $300 million to produce and market the original theatrical cut in 2017. The Snyder cut is expected to be released as either a four-hour movie or in television-style chapters. Snyder will be working with the film’s original crew to complete VFX and score. Cast members could be brought back for dialogue. Most of Snyder’s cast, including Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, have been vocal on social media about the release of the Snyder Cut.

Popular on IndieWire

“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”

And finally Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League. “This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

HBO Max has not announced a release date for the Snyder cut outside of 2021.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.