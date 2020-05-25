Karlovy Vary Will Tour 16 Films in Europe, Including Stanley Kubrick Documentary

Karlovy Vary's At Your Cinema program offers a taste of the experience of the festival, which was canceled this year.

While the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, known each summer for bringing global cinema to the Czech Republic, canceled its 2020 edition, that doesn’t mean the show can’t still go on. Instead, Karlovy Vary will offer a taste of the festival experience on select cinema screens with the KVIFF at Your Cinema (July 3-11) program, touring 16 films around the Czech Republic as the government lightens up on lockdown procedures. Movie theaters opened in the country earlier in May, though no concessions are currently allowed to be purchased.

The Karlovy Vary at Your Cinema program features films plucked from the past year on the international festival circuit, including last year’s KVIFF and through this year’s Berlinale. The lineup includes, most notably, “Kubrick by Kubrick,” a new documentary about the master filmmaker from director Gregory Monro that would’ve played at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, also canceled. Monro is a Hollywood obsessive who’s made movies about James Stewart, Robert Mitchum, Jerry Lewis, Calamity Jane, Toulouse-Lautrec, and other luminaries who’ve touched cinema in one way or another. “Kubrick by Kubrick” is based on conversations that Stanley Kubrick had with French film critic Michel Ciment, the editor of France’s other flagship film magazine, Positif. Ciment had a three-decade-long relationship with the filmmaker and conducted many interviews with him throughout his career.

The program also includes Venice favorite “Babyteeth,” directed by Shannon Murphy and opening from IFC Films stateside on June 19. Other films include “Ema,” directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Gael García Bernal; “Proxima,” directed by Alice Winocour and starring Eva Green; Zeina Durra’s new film “Luxor,” starring Andrea Riseborough; Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent”; Alma Har’el’s 2019 hit “Honey Boy”; and more. Check out the full list of titles via Karlovy Vary’s website.

KVIFF has also joined with the project, We Are One: A Global Film Festival, launching from YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises to bring the best of global film festivals to audiences for free starting May 29. We Are One, which benefits the World Health Organization and other relief partners amid the ongoing pandemic, will encompass programming from more than 20 festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, New York, BFI London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, and more, across 10 days.

Look back at the winners from last year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which honored actress Patricia Clarkson with the Crystal Globe prize, here.

