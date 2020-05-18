Lilly Wachowski Slams Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for Citing ‘The Matrix’

"The Matrix" co-director has an issue with using the 1999 blockbuster to show support for Trump.

Lilly Wachowski isn’t allowing Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump to quote “The Matrix” without any blowback. Lilly, who co-wrote and co-directed the original “Matrix” trilogy with sister Lana, took to Twitter to eviscerate Musk and Trump for citing her blockbuster movie while showing support for the Republican party. Musk tweeted out the words “take the red pill,” to which Trump added, “Taken!” The line references the famous early scene in “The Matrix” where Neo (Keanu Reeves) is offered a choice between a red pill and a blue pill. The “take the red pill” phrase is used on social media nowadays to mark a new Republican or conservative thinker. Consequence of Sound also notes “The Red Pill” is the name of a misogynist subreddit group.

Lilly Wachowski responded to Trump and Musk by writing, “Fuck you both.” The blunt response has garnered over 35,000 re-tweets and over 175,000 likes in less than 24 hours. The reply went so viral that Wachowski decided to follow it up by encouraging Twitter users to make a donation to the Brave Space Alliance, an organization that supports trans and gender-nonconforming people in the Chicago area.

Per the Brave Space Alliance website: “Currently, very few LGBTQ social services or advocacy networks exist on the South and West Sides of Chicago. Furthermore, the few trans-specific resources in the city are located in majority-white neighborhoods on the North Side, which are inaccessible geographically, and also regularly result in the hyper-policing of trans people of color who attempt to access them. Your generous donation to Brave Space Alliance will go towards funding one of our transformative community programs and providing free resources.”

Lilly Wachowski currently serves as a writer on the Showtime comedy series “Work in Progress,” starring and co-created by Abby McEnany. The show wrapped up its first season in January and has been renewed for a second season by Showtime. Lilly is not involved in the upcoming “Matrix 4,” which is being written and directed by sister Lana. Both filmmakers worked on the first three “Matrix” movies and co-directed features such as “Bound,” “Cloud Atlas,” and “Jupiter Ascending.”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

