‘Love, Victor’ Trailer: Hulu Teases Coming-of-Age Story in the ‘Love, Simon’ World

The trailer doesn't give much indication of the adult themes that caused the project to move from Disney+ to Hulu.

It’s been nearly three months since the adaptation of the 2018 LGBTQ drama “Love, Simon” announced that it was moving from its original home on Disney+ to Hulu and changing its name to “Love, Victor.” Allegedly, the move was due to the series’ adult themes, which didn’t necessarily jibe with the family-friendly world of the House of Mouse.

But, no worries, because the first trailer for “Love, Victor” has arrived and seeks to cement itself as its own story in the world established by “Love, Simon.” In this case, we meet Victor (Michael Cimino) as a transfer from Texas to Creekwood High School in Atlanta, the same locale where the original movie took place.

Told through Victor’s narration as he writes to Simon, the audience learns about his struggles to find himself. He’s unclear about his sexuality, but finds himself drawn to a rocker named Benji (George Sear).

At the same time, he worries about whether he’ll fit in, particularly as he deals with an older generation that still can’t accept homosexuality, and fears that his parents might be having their own marital turmoil.

The trailer doesn’t seem to give much indication of the themes that caused Disney to move the project. Back in February an unnamed source told IndieWire the decision had to do with the series’ “general sexual exploration” and stressed that the show’s homosexual content was not a factor in the decision to move the series.

There’s a similar peppiness to the series that was present in “Love, Simon,” so fans of the movie shouldn’t feel too far adrift with the new show. Cimino leads a cast that also includes “Booksmart” actor Mason Gooding, James Martinez (“One Day at a Time”), Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”), and Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.”).

“Love, Victor” is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, both of whom served as writers on “Love, Simon;” Aptaker was also a producer on the film.

The series will consist of 10 episodes in its first season and there are already plans for a second season, though that has not been confirmed by Hulu or anyone associated with the production.

“Love, Victor” will debut on Hulu June 19.

