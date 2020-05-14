Luca Guadagnino to Direct New ‘Scarface’ Film Scripted by the Coen Brothers

Guadagnino adds the gangster picture to his already full plate.

Director Luca Guadagnino has added yet another project to his packed slate of upcoming films and television. According to Variety, the Academy Award-nominated “Call Me By Your Name” and “I Am Love” filmmaker is now set to helm a retelling of “Scarface” for Universal Pictures. The script for this latest version comes from Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, working from earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (the “Miss Bala” remake), Jonathan Herman (“Straight Outta Compton”), and Paul Attanasio (“Quiz Show”).

The mythic crime story of Scarface has been told many a time in cinema, from the 1932 Howard Hawks original starring Paul Muni, to Brian De Palma’s lurid Miami-set take, from 1983, with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer. Guadagnino’s version will reportedly be a reimagining of the original immigrant narrative established in both those films, and this time will be set in Los Angeles.

This is not Guadagnino’s first dip into remake territory, as he previously reimagined Dario Argento’s ballet school-set horror movie “Suspiria” in 2018, with Dakota Johnson taking on the role originated by Jessica Harper. “Scarface” is also not the busy Guadagnino’s only project in the mix at the moment, as he’s also in post-production on his HBO limited series “We Are Who We Are,” a coming-of-age story set in Italy and starring Alice Braga and Kid Cudi. He’s also developing a revamp of “Lord of the Flies” for Warner Bros., an adaptation of William Golding’s AP English staple.

He’s also continuing to dream up details for the “Call Me by Your Name” sequel “Find Me,” adapted from author André Aciman’s 2019 followup novel that checks in on Elio and Oliver, who parted ways at the end of the first film and book. The Oscar-nominated director recently said that he was set to come to America for a meeting with a potential screenwriter for the sequel just before Italy went on lockdown. “I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part,” Guadagnino told Gay.it. “Unfortunately, everything is canceled. Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. They will all be there in the new film.”

“Scarface” will be produced by Dylan Clark via Dylan Clark Productions, with Scott Stuber serving as executive producer alongside Marco Marabito. Brian Williams will also executive-produce for Dylan Clark Productions.

