Lulu Wang Will Take Your Questions in Instagram Live Video Interview

The "Farewell" director will join IndieWire's Eric Kohn for a live discussion this Thursday.

IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series will continue this week with Lulu Wang, writer/director of “The Farewell.” Wang will discuss her career, quarantine, and more with IndieWire’s Executive Editor and Chief Critic Eric Kohn on IndieWire’s official Instagram page beginning at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14. Previous IndieWire Instagram Lives have featured interviews with Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton, Julia Garner, Barry Jenkins, Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, Mark Duplass, and Rose McGowan.

Lulu Wang’s last film “The Farewell” opened in summer 2019 from A24, making a strong impression at the indie box office and picking up many accolades along the awards season path, including Best Feature at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, a BAFTA Film Award, a Golden Globe Award Best Actress win for Awkwafina, and a spot on the AFI top 10 films of the year, among many critics’ year-end lists. This fictional retelling of her own family’s efforts to keep their matriarch’s cancer diagnosis a secret is her second feature after 2014’s “Posthumous.”

Next up is the drama series “The Expatriates” with Nicole Kidman and Amazon, on which Wang will serve as a writer, executive producer, and director. She’s also working on a secretive other new film, currently titled “Children of the New World,” adapted from Alexander Weinstein’s bestselling short story collection by the same name. Each story is set in a near-future society. According to Wang, her film will focus on how technology shapes modern relationships and will tackle the construct of the nuclear family in a speculative-fiction setting. As of last fall, Wang was still in the writing stage on the project.

Tune into the conversation with Wang this Thursday, May 14, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.

