Where to Stream Lynn Shelton’s Best Movies and TV Episodes

From "Mad Men" to "Touchy Feely" to "Little Fires Everywhere," Shelton leaves behind a legacy of great work on screens big and small.

Saturday afternoon brought the unexpected and tragic news of the passing of Lynn Shelton, who died on Friday night at the age of 54. The cause of death, as shared by her creative and romantic partner Marc Maron, was an undiagnosed blood disorder.

A writer, director, producer, actor, and editor, Shelton was among the leading voices in independent cinema, breaking out of the 2009 Sundance Film Festival with “Humpday,” and most recently directing “Sword of Trust,” also starring Maron. However, Shelton also worked extensively in television, most recently helming four episodes of Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” and going behind the camera on episodes of such iconic series as “Mad Men,” “GLOW,” “The Good Place,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “New Girl.”

Shelton’s film career began at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2006 with “We Go Way Back,” which earned the Grand Jury Prize, followed by “My Effortless Brilliance,” which premiered at SXSW in 2008. “Humpday,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009, earned acclaim and was picked up by Magnolia Pictures for distribution. The movie went on to play the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and earned the John Cassavetes Independent Spirit Award in 2010. Her other films also include “Laggies,” “Your Sister’s Sister,” “Outside In,” and “Touchy Feely.”

Below, IndieWire rounds up where to stream Shelton’s best work. IndieWire has also reached out to members of the independent film and television communities to share their thoughts on Shelton and why they valued her, and those are posted here.

Magnolia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

“My Effortless Brilliance” (Amazon Prime)

“Humpday” (Tubi, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play)

“Mad Men” (Netflix)

Shelton directed the Season 4 episode “Hands and Knees” in 2010.

“Your Sister’s Sister” (Amazon Prime, Google Play)

“Casual” (Hulu)

Shelton directed three episodes of the Hulu comedy, including the Season 3 premiere.

“Love” (Netflix)

Shelton directed the episodes “A Day” and “Marty Dobbs” in Season 2, and “You’re My Gran Torino” and “Catalina” in Season 3.

“Touchy Feely” (Tubi, Amazon Prime, Crackle)

Barbara Kinney/Anonymous Content/Br Capital Group/Merced Media Partners/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Fresh Off the Boat” (Hulu)

Shelton directed nine episodes throughout the series’ run.

“Laggies” (Netflix)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

Shelton directed the episodes “Old People” and “Ladies and Gentleman” in Season 1.

“Outside In” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (Netflix)

Shelton directed the Season 1 episode “What’s My Motivation.”

Brigade

“GLOW” (Netflix)

Shelton directed five episodes throughout the series.

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Shelton directed the Season 1 episode “That Woman.”

“Sword of Trust” (Hulu with Showtime)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

Shelton directed four episodes of the Hulu limited series.

