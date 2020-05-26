As ‘Hannibal’ Heads to Netflix, Mads Mikkelsen Stokes Fans: ‘Is Season 4 On the Way?’

With "Hannibal" debuting on Netflix in June, fans are wondering if a Season 4 announcement is also on the horizon.

Mads Mikkelsen is stoking the “Hannibal” fandom amid news that all three seasons of the NBC cult favorite serial killer drama will be hitting Netflix in June. The move to Netflix has left “Hannibal” fans wondering if a surprise season 4 announcement might also be on the horizon. Mikkelsen took to social media in the aftermath of the Netflix news to ask fans point blank: “‘Hannibal’ hits Netflix in June. Is ‘Hannibal’ season 4 on the way?” The series ended in 2015 after NBC canceled it over low ratings. Series creator Bryan Fuller always intended to continue the series into a fourth season.

In an April 2016 interview with Express, Mikkelsen predicted “Hannibal” might return to television within the next two to four years. That timeline puts “Hannibal” returning between 2018 and 2020, which is part of the reason the Netflix announcement has stirred up rumors about Season 4 moving forward. Netflix has saved canceled broadcast shows in the past like “Lucifer,” which had its fourth season produced and distributed by Netflix and will return for a fifth season on the streamer.

“We are all angry. We were pissed. It’s madness,” Mikkelsen told Express about the “Hannibal” cancellation. “And season four was actually the one we thought we’d definitely get. Seasons two and three were on the verge. We didn’t know whether Hannibal would be renewed. But by the time we got to season four we thought it was a definite. We were very surprised at the decision.”

“[The future] all depends on Bryan [Fuller],” the actor added. “He is the key, the base, the heart. “We will wait and see what happens next in his career. But we all know that we can easily pick this up in two or three years, there are breaks in the stories. We could pick it up, say, four years later. If Bryan is up for it, we will all go for it.”

The “Hannibal” fandom remains as passionate as ever five years after the series signed off NBC. The first three seasons of the show will launch on Netflix on June 5.

