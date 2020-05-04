Malin Akerman Gets Honest About Struggling to Act in Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’

Akerman had a leading role in Zack Snyder's R-rated comic book epic, but she says her confidence was in shambles while making the film.

Zack Snyder’s R-rated “Watchmen” adaptation is a cult favorite in the comic book movie genre, but the 2009 Warner Bros. tentpole is a low point in the acting career of Malin Akerman. The actress recently told Collider that she struggled with her confidence while making the big-budget comic book movie and that her experience with the project taught her how to select roles so that she would never have a similar experience to “Watchmen” again. Akerman played Laurie Jupiter/Silk Spectre II in the film. The character was revived last fall in Damon Lindelof’s HBO “Watchmen” adaptation, where an older version of Laurie was played by Jean Smart.

“‘Watchmen’ was a big shift because I felt way out of my league on that one,” Akerman said. “I really struggled because it was such a big film and I really felt like I had no idea what I was doing. I had no training and I was working with these fabulous theater actors who had all the training in the world. I definitely didn’t feel worthy of being there. I felt like I had tricked them into casting me. It was definitely a shift and I just said, ‘Alright, I can’t just follow now anymore. I have to start making decisions of what it is that I want to learn…I don’t want to feel like I’m in that position where I feel like I’m the weakest link in a production.'”

Snyder’s “Watchmen” cast featured Akerman opposite Patrick Wilson, Jackie Earle Haley, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Carla Gugino. Akerman was coming off romantic comedies like the remake of “The Heartbreak Kid” and “27 Dresses” at the time of the film’s release. “Watchmen” marked Akerman’s first action vehicle and was at the time the biggest headlining project of her career.

Popular on IndieWire

“For the most part, because everyone I was working with was just so darn good, I realized that I didn’t know how to prepare for a role and they did, and that was really getting to me,” Akerman said. “I was disappointed in myself that I hadn’t taken more time before going into this, but I realized the reason I didn’t was because I didn’t know the direction I was going in. I wasn’t leading my own way, you know what I mean? So nowadays I’ll take roles and I’ll make sure that it’s something that I can develop and work with and that I find interesting, and that I come in prepared.”

Akerman’s most recent release was the indie drama “To the Stars,” directed by Martha Stephens. Head over to Collider to watch the actress’ interview in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.