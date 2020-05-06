Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton Will Take Your Questions in Instagram Live Video Interview

The filmmaker and "WTF with Marc Maron Podcast" host will join IndieWire's Eric Kohn for a live conversation.

IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series will continue this week with writer/director Lynn Shelton, and actor and “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast” host Marc Maron. Shelton and Maron will discuss their careers on screens big and small, quarantine, and more with IndieWire’s Executive Editor and Chief Film Critic Eric Kohn on IndieWire’s official Instagram page beginning at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7. Previous IndieWire Instagram Lives have featured interviews with Julia Garner, Barry Jenkins, Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, Mark Duplass, and Rose McGowan.

Shelton has directed the films “Humpday,” “Laggies,” “Your Sister’s Sister,” “Touchy Feely,” and, most recently, “Sword of Trust,” also starring Marc Maron. Shelton has also worked behind the camera extensively in the television space, most recently helming four episodes of the hit Hulu miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere,” the suburban melodrama based on the novel by Celeste Ng, and has directed for series including “The Morning Show,” “Dickinson,” “GLOW,” A.P. Bio,” “Love,” “Fresh off the Boat,” “Casual,” “New Girl,” “The Good Place,” and “Mad Men.” Shelton also stars in some of her films, along with writing them.

Comedian turned commentator Marc Maron, who has appeared on HBO, “Conan,” “Letterman,” Comedy Central, and more, recently gained increased notoriety for a cameo in “Joker,” but is best known for his “WTF” podcast. Maron also appears in Netflix”s “GLOW” and “Easy,” and has lent his voice to animated programs and, from 2013-2016, led and starred in his own IFC comedy series “Maron.” The most recent guest on “WTF with Marc Maron” was Dan Levy, creator, writer, and star of “Schitt’s Creek.”

