Mark Hamill Says ‘The Mandalorian’ Is the Smartest Way Forward for Star Wars

Hamill warns against "Star Wars" projects feeling like they have to top other "gigantic special effects extravaganza" movies out there.

When “The Mandalorian” debuted on Disney+ last fall to strong buzz among “Star Wars” fans, it was a much-needed victory for the space franchise after the rocky receptions of “Solo” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The reaction to “Star Wars” movies has only gotten more dire in the months since “The Mandalorian” premiered, as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened last December to some of the worst reviews in the franchise’s history. With the Skywalker saga over and “The Clone Wars” wrapped up, “The Mandalorian” is now the lynchpin of “Star Wars” and, for many fans, the biggest beacon of hope for the franchise’s future. According to Mark Hamill, “Star Wars” is just where it needs to be with “The Mandalorian” at its center.

“I think they have a wonderful advantage on ‘The Mandalorian’ in that it’s economical storytelling,” Hamill said to Entertainment Weekly. “They don’t have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do. It sort of gets back to the basics of George [Lucas] envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western. I’m very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can’t keep trying to top…It’s like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics. And with ‘The Mandalorian,’ they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it’s excellent.”

The second season of “The Mandalorian” is dropping on Disney+ this fall, and that’s about the only upcoming “Star Wars” property that has a definitive release date. Additional “Star Wars” television series centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) are currently in development for Disney+, while fan favorite characters Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano (reportedly played by Rosario Dawson) are appearing in “The Mandalorian” and could spinoff into their own series. For Hamill, character-focused “Star Wars” projects are what the franchise should be prioritizing over “gigantic special effects extravaganza” movies.

As for the future of “Star Wars” movies, Disney has not announced when a new film will debut. The studio confirmed last month Taika Waititi is set to co-write and direct a new “Star Wars” movies, while “The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson has been attached to create a new film trilogy for some time. Other reported film projects in the works include efforts from indie director J.D. Dillard and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

