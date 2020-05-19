‘Midsommar’ Flower Dress and Props Sell for Over $100,000 During A24 Auction

A24 donated all proceeds from the "Midsommar" collection to the FDNY Foundation.

When A24 announced at the end of April it would be auctioning off props from its films and television series for charity, all eyes immediately went to one item and one item alone: The flower dress worn by Florence Pugh in “Midsommar.” A24 auctioned the original 10,000-silk-flower May Queen gown on April 27 as part of its “Midsommar Hårga Collectibles for FDNY Foundation” event. The item was so in-demand that it even drew the attention of global pop stars Ariana Grande and Halsey. No wonder the flower dress then sold for a huge $65,000 during the auction, easily the most expensive sale among the “Midsommar” props.

In total, A24’s “Midsommar” auction raised well over $100,000 dollars for the FDNY Foundation, a charity organization that directly supports New York City firefighter members and their families who are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Other “Midsommar” props that sold were the bear headdress worn by Jack Reynor ($4,750), the May Queen flower crown ($15,000), the mallet used to crush a cult member’s skull ($10,000), and various villager costumes that sold in the $4,500 range. The May Queen dress and crown were auctioned separately and sold for a combined $75,000 dollars. A complete list of the auctioned “Midsommar” props can be found on the official A24 Auction website.

The “Midsommar” sale was the second A24 auction following the “A24 Attic Auction,” in which bids were placed for items featured in “Euphoria,” “Eighth Grade,” “Mid90s,” and “Hereditary.” The hoodie worn by Zendaya’s “Euphoria” character Rue sold for $8,000, while the skateboard used by Sunny Suljic’s Stevie in “Mid90s” sold for $7,500. All proceeds from the this auction were donated to NYC Health + Hospitals to support doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers with meals, prepackaged groceries, hotel rooms, laundry service, and scrubs

A24 held two more auctions in May: “Gems From Gems for Queens Community House” and “Let There Be Light Auction for Food Bank For NYC.” The indie distributor’s charity auctions took place in lieu of any new releases. The A24 horror movie “Saint Maud” was scheduled to open April 12 but was indefinitely pulled from the release calendar because of the pandemic. The same goes for David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” which was set to open May 29. A24’s Sundance premieres “Minari” and “Zola” have also not received release dates.

