NASA Chief Teases Sending Tom Cruise to Space for New Film: ‘It’s for the Next Generation’

NASA is hoping to inspire a new generation of explorers by sending Tom Cruise into space to film a new movie. News broke May 4 that Cruise would be partnering with NASA and Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX for a new project that would bring the legendary action star to space and film aboard the International Space Station. Deadline announced this week Cruise’s “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman is attached to helm the untitled space project. While plot details are under wraps, NASA Administrator James Bridenstine says inspiration is the key behind the project.

“People ask me about Tom Cruise all the time now,” Bridenstine said while joined by Elon Musk ahead of the SpaceX rocket launch. “The answer is yes, we would love for Tom Cruise to fly to the International Space Station and make a movie. I’m all for that. We’re going to do what we can to make that happen. There was a day when I was in elementary school and I saw ‘Top Gun.’ From that day, I knew I was going to be a Navy pilot. It’s just the way it was. The goal here [is similar,] and it’s what we’re doing today [with the rocket launch].”

“Get the kids fired up about it!” Musk added. “Get them to want that space suit and want to go into orbit and go to the moon and go to Mars. We’re reigniting the dream of space. Anyone who has within them the spirit of exploration should love what’s going on today.”

Bridenstine concluded, “If we can get Tom Cruise to inspire an elementary kid to join the Navy and be a pilot, why can’t we get Tom Cruise to inspire the next Elon Musk? That’s what we need. We need a new generation of many Elon Musks. That’s what we’re doing with our launch [and the film]. It’s all about the next generation.”

According to Deadline, Liman and Cruise came up with the idea to shoot a film in space together. Liman is writing the first draft of the movie’s script and is set to produce the project along with Cruise.

