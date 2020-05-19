Nicholas Britell Will Take Your Questions and Play Music for You in Instagram Live Video Interview

The composer will talk his collaborations and demonstrate his process, playing selections from “Succession,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “Moonlight.”

IndieWire’s Instagram Live interview series will continue this week with composer Nicholas Britell, the musical mind behind HBO’s infectious “Succession” soundtrack, as well as the films “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Moonlight” from director Barry Jenkins. Britell will talk about his collaborations and demonstrating his scoring process at the piano, playing selections from his work. on Wednesday, May 20, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT via IndieWire’s Instagram page. Previous IndieWire Instagram Lives have featured interviews with Marc Maron and Lynn Shelton, Lulu Wang, Julia Garner, Barry Jenkins, Diego Luna, Ethan Hawke, Mark Duplass, and Rose McGowan. The Britell interview will be hosted by IndieWire’s Deputy Editor of Craft, Chris O’Falt.

Britell is a two-time Academy Award nominee, for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Moonlight.” “Succession” is his first foray into television. He has also scored “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” “The Big Short,” “Free State of Jones,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Vice,” and “The King.” Britell’s music also featured prominently in Steve McQueen’s Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave,” writing and arranging on-camera music including the spiritual works, with violin performances. Britell also served as a producer on the short film “Whiplash,” directed by Damien Chazelle, which served as the basis for the 2014 feature. Britell also helped co-produce the Academy Award-winning film.

Read IndieWire’s 2019 Emmy season interview with Britell about tackling HBO’s sprawling family drama “Succession,” which is now headed straight back into the Emmys race this summer, here. Last year, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for “Succession.”

